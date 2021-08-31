Aspirus Health adjusts emergency department visitor guidelines

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health has implemented new visitor guidelines for its emergency departments. The adjustment allows one adult visitor or support person, per adult patient, and two for pediatric patients.

According to a news release, all other care settings at Aspirus continue to allow two adult visitors or support people at a time, per patient with the following exceptions:

Compassionate care – Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes – Aspirus locations follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

Approved visitors are required to wear a facemask, socially distance and be screened upon entering Aspirus facilities.

