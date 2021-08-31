Advertisement

Animal rights groups plan lawsuit to stop fall wolf hunt

(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - - A coalition of animal rights groups plans to file a lawsuit to stop Wisconsin’s fall wolf hunt.

Animal Wellness Action, Friends of Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, Protect Coyote and other groups say they’ll file the lawsuit Tuesday morning.

The action comes after the state Department of Natural Resources board earlier this month set the quota for the fall hunt at 300 animals, disregarding pleas from multiple groups to cancel the season after hunters blew past their kill quota during a messy spring season in February. The DNR set the kill limit at 119 animals but hunters killed 218, angering conservationists and animal rights groups.

