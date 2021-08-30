Advertisement

Wisconsin Red Cross sends volunteers to aid with Hurrican Ida

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021....
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Red Cross of Wisconsin has sent dozens of volunteers to help with the pandemic and wildfire this year, and now they face another disaster—Hurricane Ida.

Red Cross branches closer to the hurricane are setting up shelter and evacuation centers for people to ride out the storm.

“This is the real heart of when hurricane season happens,” Red Cross of Wisconsin Communications Director Justin Kern said.

The Red Cross of Wisconsin has sent one volunteer to the Gulf Coast, and the organization is standing by to get a better idea of the storm’s impact, preparing to potentially send more volunteers.

Representatives with the Red Cross said it is setting up everything from cots to food to basic health needs as they prepare for helping those in need.

“The disaster volunteers are heroes. They go out and drop everything in their lives to help people, near and far, every single day,” Kern said.

After the initial emergency responses, the organization will transition to a response phase, helping assess the damage to homes as well as helping with cases virtually.

