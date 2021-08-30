Up-and-coming non-profit coming to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An up-and-coming non-profit is coming soon to Wausau. The Hagar House will help single women families get back on their feet.

The Hagar House was founded in July 2021. Its board leaders said their mission is already being called to action. “There is a great need and we’re seeing that already,” Founder and President of The Hagar House, Jessica Bretl said.

The Hagar house is in its beginning stages of becoming its own non-profit to help those in need. But eight years ago is when the vision came to be. “With my own experience of suddenly parenting alone. And I realized the immense struggle and hardship that can come with that,” Bretl said.

Bretl said she wants to build the same community she had to help her. “To love on these families, to support them, and just to encourage them as they kind of heal and grow on their own. It is the one thing that will make the difference of where these families end up.”

There will be an application process for those seeking help from the organization. “We want women to be fully aware of that it’s Christ-centered and there are expectations and there will be things they need to complete. It will be hard work but it will be worth whiled work,” Vice President of The Hagar House, Deeann Westerhaus said.

The Hagar House will offer a long-term stay for those seeking help. “We believe that it is really key they have enough time, it takes time to rebuild. 6 to 12 or 18 months would be a stay, dependent upon the individual needs of the family,” Bretl said.

The Hagar House is currently looking at a property on N. 5th Street to call it home. “This is a beautiful place because it’s by the bus lines, it’s near resources women need because we’ll be talking about building them up so they can be on their own from the day they walk in the door. The transition out will be so much easier if they’re near all the resources that will help sustain them that will continue,” Westerhaus said.

Bretl said they are hoping to have its doors open to the community in April 2022. They plan on having six families stay at a time to cater to the needs of the family to get back on their feet. They will offer classes as well.

