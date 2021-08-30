State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 29

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol will use airplanes Thursday to check the roads for reckless drivers.

Officers will monitor Highway 29 in Marathon County. State Patrol’s Aircraft program provides aerial support to ground-based units in traffic law enforcement. They detect speeding and reckless drivers from surveillance overhead. By use of a timing device known as VASCAR, the pilots can clock target vehicles suspected of traveling at excessive speeds and then call down to ground cars to initiate a traffic stop.

Aerial speed enforcement will also take place this week in Douglas County.

Weather permitting, the following WSP aerial enforcement will take place this week:



Thursday, September 2

Marathon County – WIS 29



Friday, September 3

Douglas County – US 53 pic.twitter.com/s5PAG8PHaI — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) August 30, 2021

