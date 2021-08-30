Advertisement

South Area Fire District holds open house

South Area Fire District hosts open house for people in the community.
South Area Fire District hosts open house for people in the community.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The South Area Fire District held its annual open house Sunday afternoon at Fire Station 1.

People were invited to see the inside of firetrucks. They also got to meet firefighters, paramedics, sheriff officers and even officers with Marathon Co. S.W.A.T.

The open house also allowed kids to try out the water hoses and other demonstrations from North Central Technical College fire training.

Firefighter and Paramedic, Kristy Chula said it was a way to show kids that firefighters aren’t scary. “When we get called, it’s usually one of the scariest times for families and children and this way it puts the kids in a position to interact with us in a light-hearted family-friendly environment.”

It also included local food trucks. Chula said they added them because of the struggles they’ve faced during the pandemic.

Chula also mentioned that people can tour the station. For more details on a tour, click here.

