REPORT: Northland Pines cancels remainder of 2021 football season
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Northland Pines has canceled the remainder of their 2021 football season due to low numbers and injuries, Travis Wilson of wissports.com is reporting.
According to Wilson, several Northland Pines opponents have contacted him regarding replacing games.
The Eagles played one game this season, losing to Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53-0. They were slated to play seven more games this season. Head coach Kevin Grundy is entering his first year as coach of the team.
NewsChannel 7 is working to confirm the report.
