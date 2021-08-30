Advertisement

Northcentral Technical College welcomes dual enrollment students

The library at Northcentral Technical College
The library at Northcentral Technical College(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College starts its classes August 30 and is welcoming back dual enrollment high school students as well as their main student body.

Students typically have to be juniors and seniors.  There are two options; dual credit courses taken at their high school taught by a high school teacher, or on-campus classes.  If they opt to go on campus, they are obviously among the younger demographic, but the school does everything they can to make sure they succeed.

“We have a position who case-manages those students, so her only responsibility is working with students who are in dual enrollment courses, with high school students.  And she’s connecting on a weekly basis with those students, with their parents, with the high school, with our faculty. . .,” said Vice President of Student Services and Regional Campuses Sarah Dillon.

The students generally do well in the classes.  The college served 3,000 high school students last year taking 19,000 credit hours total.

“This is not an opportunity that’s exclusive.  It’s not just for students who get the best grades.  It’s really for any student who wants to take a college course and explore that opportunity.  There really are no limits,” Dillon said.

She believes the most valuable part of the program is that the kids get exposure to the various courses early.  Dipping their feet into the experience without the pressure of full emersion makes the transition from high school to college easier.

Dillon believes that it is a good opportunity for those who just want to explore their interests as well as those who want to get some of the college requirements out of the way early.

