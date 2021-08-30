More than 50% of Marathon County residents receive one-dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Monday, 50.1% of Marathon County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 47.2% have completed the vaccine series. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website shows 67,922 people have received one dose of the vaccine.
In the most recent eligible group, those 12-15 years, 36.2% have recieved one dose.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of vaccine.
