More than 50% of Marathon County residents receive one-dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(HNN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Monday, 50.1% of Marathon County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 47.2% have completed the vaccine series. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website shows 67,922 people have received one dose of the vaccine.

In the most recent eligible group, those 12-15 years, 36.2% have recieved one dose.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of vaccine.

Total population who have received at least one dose as of Aug. 30.
Total population who have received at least one dose as of Aug. 30.(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

