Historic cemetery sign stolen last summer, repaired and rehung in Stevens Point

Union Cemetery sign rededication ceremony held on Aug. 30 in Stevens Point.
Union Cemetery sign rededication ceremony held on Aug. 30 in Stevens Point.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After missing for more than one year, the overhead sign at Union Cemetery has been repaired and re-installed at the cemetery entrance on Water Street in Stevens Point.

A ceremony was held Monday by the city as the sign was re-hung. It was stolen last May, but recovered last month when police received an anonymous tip and executed a search warrant.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza was happy to have the sign back in place.

“So thank you very much to the police department, to the park staff and crew to Andy Volllert. And the citizens really who stepped forward and put a lot of effort into trying to find it. Putting up rewards. Today is another historic occasion, we get to rededicate the union cemetery sign in its rightful place,” Wiza said.

Andy Vollert is a local fabricator who volunteered to help make needed repair work. Mayor Wiza said his work was so impressive you could not spot what had been repaired.

Authorities found the sign, along with other stolen signs, in a pole shed. Charges are being determined for the suspect. Minor damage was found on the sign, including missing a number nine in the “1927″ displayed across the front.

Mayor Wiza said even though Vollert donated his time, he put in a lot of work. Wiza is hoping to get restitution for the repair work.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

