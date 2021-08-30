Advertisement

Herrschners Retail Store collecting items for Fort McCoy refugees

The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army...
(Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith | Operation Allies Refuge)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Herrschners Retail Store announced Monday it will serve as a donation drop-off site to help Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy.

The Facebook post said items that are urgently needed include:

• Underwear (women & children)

• Socks (women & children)

• Sweatpants (men, women, & children)

• Prayer mats (can be yoga mats)

• Ponchos

• Clothespins

• Diapers

• Backpacks for Children

• Flashlights

• Baby onesies and sleepers

The post added items that are NOT needed include general clothing, household items, furniture, appliances, electronics, or food.

Herrschners told NewsChannel 7 they came up with the idea after seeing a need in the community of people wanting to donate items rather than money. In addition to serving as a community drop-off site, Herrschners employees are also donating items.

Depending on the community response, Herrschners said they’ll organize trips to get the donations to Fort McCoy.

The Retail Store is at 2800 Hoover Road in Stevens Point. It’s open Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Herrschners Retail Store in Stevens Point will be serving as a local donation drop point for Afghan refugees at Fort...

Posted by Herrschners Retail Store on Monday, August 30, 2021

