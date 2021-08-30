Advertisement

Heavy rain causes Pittsville park flooding

Riverside Park in Pittsville is underwater.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Riverside Park in Pittsville experienced extreme flooding Saturday that continued into Sunday. Locals said the water was so high in some areas of the park that it was up to their waist.

When Pittsville resident, Tom Minor, looked out his window at the park early in the morning on Saturday, he saw the water rising.

“I looked down by third base by the dugout here in the ball field and the water was just kind of getting to third base following up the ditch. And at 9 p.m. I took another look and it was up to the finance in right field,” said Tom Minor.

He said it’s the worst he has seen the flooding in 10 years.

“Yesterday, in the afternoon there were two different times that there were three kayakers moseying around up here by the eat stand, and then later on in the afternoon there were three out in the middle of the ball diamond,” said Minor.

The Pittsville fire department monitored the park on Saturday.

“Riverside park, at its peak, was probably under approximately 16 inches of water,” said Linda Schwanebeck, firefighter and EMT at Pittsville Fire Department.

Schwanebeck said the firefighters were lucky they didn’t have to go out and sandbag. She thanked the damn crew for clearing the damn of trees so the water could quickly recede.

“At approximately 12:30 p.m., we felt that the river level had reached its peak and shortly after that the water started to recede.”

It’s continued to go down since then.

