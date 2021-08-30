Advertisement

Gov. Evers: Those criticizing refugee vetting process are uninformed

Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in...
Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in Dane County said his 13 relatives are still not on a plane.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Republican concerns over the screening process for thousands of Afghan refugees who stood side by side with Americans and are now being processed through Fort McCoy are unfounded “dog whistle crap.”

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have criticized the vetting process and warned about terrorists being allowed into the country.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson last week asked whether the refugees at Fort McCoy have been fully vetted and said White House assurances about the process are “lipstick on a pig.” Evers said Monday that Republicans criticizing the vetting of those refugees are “vastly uninformed.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old was last seen on County Road N in Arpin, WI.
Missing Wood County girl spotted in Madison, may be headed to Utah
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
People rallied at Patriot Metals in Marshfield, WI.
‘Healthcare Freedom Rally’ takes place in Marshfield
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a house fire on turkey Road in Athens on...
Salvation Army responds after house fire in Athens
At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
4 people injured in Wood County crash

Latest News

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 29
High Schoolers Take College Courses
High Schoolers Take College Courses
New VA Home Loan Program
New VA Home Loan Program
Taco Baked Potato!
Taco Baked Potato!