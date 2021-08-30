Advertisement

Emails: DNR board chairman consulted with GOP about staying

Fred Prehn appears at a May 26, 2021, Natural Resources Board meeting
Fred Prehn appears at a May 26, 2021, Natural Resources Board meeting(Wisconsin DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Emails show that the leader of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board consulted with Republicans on his decision to stay on the panel after his term expired.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Fred Prehn solicited advice from and shared information with an aide to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and former University of Wisconsin Regent Gerald Whitburn since May.

Prehn’s six-year term on the board ended that month and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him.

But Prehn has refused to step down, saying he doesn’t have to leave until the Senate confirms Naas. LeMahieu has taken no steps toward a confirmation vote.

