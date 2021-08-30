Easy and nutritious meal perfect for busy back-to-school schedules

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Back-to-school season is in full swing, which means families everywhere are back to juggling carpools, soccer practice, dance lessons and more. Those busy schedules often has meal planning on the back burner, but thanks to the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association, you don’t have to spend hours prepping and making dinner for your family.

Sarah Agena shared a quick and easy recipe that’s packed full of nutrition.

Taco Baked Potato

Ingredients

1 Russet potato

4 oz Ground beef

1 Tbsp Taco seasoning

1 Tbsp shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup tortilla chips

1 Tbsp pico de gallo prepared

1 oz Avocado sliced

1 tsp Sea salt

1 tsp olive oil

Servings: 4

Instructions

Heat oven to 450°F.

Spray or rub your potatoes in olive oil.

Poke potatoes with a fork all over to help with even cooking.

Bake the potatoes for 60 minutes.

While the potatoes are baking, cook the ground beef in a pan with the taco seasoning for 10 minutes on medium heat.

After 60 minutes, pull the potatoes from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes.

After cooling the potatoes, cut them open lengthwise.

Top the potato with the cooked taco ground beef, Pico de Gallo, tortilla chips, and avocado.

Add salt to taste if desired.

Healthy eating and budget-cutting can go hand-in-hand. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to sacrifice nutrition when eating on a budget. Pound for pound, potatoes are one of the best values in the produce department. Averaging 25 cents per serving, you can’t afford not to include potatoes in your diet.

