COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Delta variant found in 98% to 100% of samples tested

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The delta variant, which is more contagious and more severe than the original coronavirus, is the dominant virus in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says 98.53% of samples it tested from COVID-19 cases the week of August 9 were the delta variant. And so far, the delta variant accounts for 100% of the 43 samples tested from the week of August 16. There was one lone sample of the alpha variant tested from that week, out of 208 samples that were sequenced. Only a fraction of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases get genetic testing, but sampling tells health officials know which variants are spreading and when new strains appear.

Wisconsin is still on pace to have 3 million residents fully vaccinated this week against the disease caused by the coronavirus, possibly Wednesday. Currently, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,988,182 Wisconsinites received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 51.3% of the population if you include the 14% that’s ineligible to get any vaccine: children under 12. Counting just adults, 61.9% of Wisconsinites 18 and older completed their vaccine series.

That’s out of 3,177,325 people who ever started the vaccine series, which is 54.6% of the population, including 65.5% of adults. We can also predict at this pace that in 2 to 3 weeks, Wisconsin can declare 2 out of 3 Wisconsin adults received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of people in Wisconsin who aren’t vaccinated is declining by almost 7,000 a day (6,914) based on our calculation of the 7-day average.

Meanwhile, as more students head back to school, 16- and 17-year-olds are nearly equal with young adults in the percentage of their age group to get a vaccine, 48.3% to 48.4%. There were big jumps in the percentages of 12- to 17-year-olds getting vaccinated since Friday’s report.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 41.9% received vaccine (+0.7)/35.1% fully vaccinated (+0.8)

16-17: 48.3% received vaccine (+0.5)/42.9% fully vaccinated (+0.5)

18-24: 48.4% received vaccine (+0.4)/43.6% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

25-34: 52.3% received vaccine (+0.3)/48.1% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

35-44: 60.4% received vaccine (+0.3)/56.3% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

45-54: 62.2% received vaccine (+0.3)/58.6% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

55-64: 71.7% received vaccine (+0.2)/68.7% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

65 and up: 84.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

Exactly 50% of Whites in Wisconsin received at least one “shot in the arm,” according to vaccinators. That’s 2,565,796 people. Whites join Asians as the only races with more than half of their populations vaccinated. The DHS reports 47.5% of Whites are completely vaccinated, trailing Asians at 50.8%. The DHS says 38.5% of American Indians and 31.3% of Blacks in Wisconsin have at least started their vaccine series (34.5% and 27.6% of the populations, respectively, have completed the vaccination series).

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations

Wisconsin is averaging almost 1,700 cases per day (1,692), according to Monday’s DHS numbers. By our count, the state had a net increase of 3,666 cases since the last report on Friday. The state says there were 899 cases confirmed in the past 24-hour period.

The DHS also reports 7.9% of tests over the past 7 days came back positive. On Saturday, August 28, the positivity rate reached 8.2%, the first time it was over 8% since mid-January. Before Friday, the positivity rate had been relatively steady between 7.2% and 7.6% all this month.

Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state since Friday’s report, including one death each in Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Waupaca counties. No deaths were reported to the state Monday, keeping the 7-day average at 8 deaths per day. COVID-19′s death toll in Wisconsin is 7,584. The death rate fell for the fifth time this month and is now 1.15% of all cases dating back to early 2020. As we’ve reported, health officials credit vaccinations for the percentage of fatal cases falling even as the case rate is rising, because the vaccines significantly reduce the chances of a serious COVID-19 infection and increase the chances of being asymptomatic.

Since Friday, 143 more COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals. By our calculations, the state averaged 111 COVID-19 admissions per day over the past week -- the first time the 7-day average was over 100 since January 16, and the highest average since January 12.

The state provides cumulative numbers of hospitalizations. We expect the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) to report current hospitalizations later this afternoon, which will take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

Last Friday, Wisconsin’s hospitals were treating 865 COVID-19 patients, with 259 in intensive care units. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 74 of those, including 20 in ICU beds. Fox Valley region hospitals had 68 patients, with 16 in ICU.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 55.1% (+0.3) 51.9% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 49.4% (+0.2) 46.8% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 44.3% (+0.2) 41.5% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 69.5% (+0.2) 66.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 47.3% (+0.3) 44.4% (+0.3) Forest (9,004) 44.7% (+0.1) 42.4% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.1% (+0.0) 44.1% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 48.3% (+0.2) 45.5% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 44.7% (+0.2) 42.3% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 51.8% (+0.2) 48.9% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 45.4% (+0.1) 42.5% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 63.0% (+0.3) 54.0% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 46.0% (+0.2) 43.5% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 54.9% (+0.3) 51.8% (+0.3) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 40.6% (+0.2) 38.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 53.1% (+0.2) 50.2% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 47.3% (+0.3) 44.7% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 38.8% (+0.2) 36.8% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 52.6% (+0.2) 49.6% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 252,686 (53.3%) (+0.3) 238,518 (50.3%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 280,491 (51.0%) (+0.2) 264,465 (48.1%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,177,325 (54.6%) (+0.3) 2,988,182 (51.3%) (+0.2)

The Wisconsin National Guard and local health departments are offering walk-in vaccination clinics in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties through Thursday, September 2. No appointment, no ID, and no insurance are needed. These clinics offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and some may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- that’s always subject to change based on availability. Children 12 to 17 need to be with a parent or guardian, and they’re only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine; they’ll be eligible for their second dose in 3 weeks and are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that.

TUESDAYS - Fox Crossing Fire Department, 1326 Cold Spring Rd., 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

WEDNESDAYS - Black Creek Fire Department, W5200 Cty Rd B, 9:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

WEDNESDAYS - Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department, W7740 Pine St., Bovina, 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

THURSDAYS - New Holstein Community Center, 1725 Silver Moon Ln., 9:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

THURSDAYS - Brillion Community Center, 120 Center St., 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

The Winnebago County Health Department has another COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, August 31, at the Oshkosh Public Library at 106 Washington Ave. This is a walk-in clinics; no appointment is needed. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered. The Winnebago County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as the school year starts.

The walk-in vaccine clinic at the Sunnyview Expo Center will open earlier at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. this Wednesday, September 1. Organizers of the clinic say they anticipate more people getting the vaccine due to the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week, as well as Governor Tony Evers’ vaccine incentive of $100 Visa gift cards. As previously reported, the gift cards will be available to those who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between August 23 and September 6.

ThedaCare is offering mobile COVID-19 testing locations. All of the sites offer rapid testing, with results usually within 15 minutes, or PCR testing, with results in 24 to 48 hours.

August 30, 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N. Green Bay Rd., Neenah

August 31, 8 A.M. - 2 P.M.: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, 2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Grand Chute

September 1, 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N. Green Bay Rd., Neenah

September 2, 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold) **

Brown – 33,708 cases (+74) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,199 cases (+24) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,491 cases (+7) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,698 cases (+67) (179 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,788 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Florence - 461 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,396 cases (+45) (134 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,055 cases (+8) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,156 cases (+8) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,769 cases (+12) (22 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,053 cases (+4) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,489 cases (+6) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,193 cases (+12) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,071 cases (+27) (79 deaths)

Marinette - 4,455 cases (+13) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,950 cases (+20) (42 deaths)

Menominee – 844 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,804 cases (+11) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,918 cases (+92) (227 deaths)

Shawano – 5,020 cases (+8) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,712 cases (+34) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,295 cases (+25) (126 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,331 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Winnebago – 19,484 cases (+50) (205 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

