The Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield wraps up it’s last day of fun in 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday was the last day of the 2021 Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield. Many had their last hurrah of excitement before the school year begins at the fair.

The Executive Director of the fair said that it was a unique year.

“We have been battling mother nature,” said Dale Christiansen, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin State Fair.

Almost every day they were open they had poor weather. They had to close down rides and entertainment multiple nights for safety reasons.

Despite the weather, there were still large crowds. The first two days had high attendance.

“The Midway’s been full of kids and kids having fun,” said Christiansen.

“School starts in a couple of days, but it’s a nice way to end the summer,” said Addy Elsasser, fairgoer.

Elsasser will enter 7th grade this year and she didn’t let the weather ruin her fun. She and her brother enjoyed Midway rides and games.

With the 2021 fair wrapping up, many said they are looking forward to next year’s festivities.

