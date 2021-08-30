3 Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin helping those affected by Hurricane Ida

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three American Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin were deployed to help ahead of Ida’s landfall. Communications Director, Justin Kern said two of the volunteers are from Madison and one is from the Wausau area.

Kern said they helped set up shelters for more than 1,000 people to ride out the hurricane. After the initial emergency responses, the organization will transition to a response phase, helping assess the damage to homes as well as helping with cases virtually.

Currently, there are 600 volunteers aiding victims. Kern said more volunteers may be sent from Wisconsin in the future.

Ida’s 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland. Its winds were down to 45 mph early Monday.

Ida was expected to pick up speed Monday night before dumping rain on the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys Tuesday, the Appalachian mountain region Wednesday and the nation’s capital on Thursday.

CLICK HERE to make a donation to the Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.