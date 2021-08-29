Tomahawk Post Office renamed for Korean War veteran

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tomahawk Post Office on Wisconsin Ave. got a new name Saturday to honor a Korean War hero.

Einar ‘Surge’ H. Ingman Jr. died in 2015 when he was 85 years old. But the legacy he left behind is now permanent.

“Corporal Ingman’s indomitable courage, extraordinary heroism, and superb leadership reflect the highest credit on himself and are in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the infantry and the U.S. Army,” Scott Bolstad said, from U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s office. A sentence Bolstad read off from Ingman’s Medal of Honor Citation.

Ingman received the Medal in 1951 from President Truman. He received it from the heroic actions he showed during the war. Ingman took down two machine gun nests during the war by himself.

Seventy-one years later, his actions are still leaving a permanent mark. “In December of 2020, President Donald Trump signed into law renaming the Tomahawk Post Office. And now the Tomahawk Post Office will forever be named the Einar ‘Sarge’ Ingman Jr. Post Office, Tomahawk, Wisconsin, 54487,” Bolstad said.

“In times like this where true heroes like Corporal Ingman shine through. He’s deserving of this dedication and it is great pleasure for the United States Postal Service and the community to be part of this legacy,” Tomahawk Post Office Manager, Kevin Loomis said.

Although Ingman wasn’t there to see the renaming, the legacy of family he left behind was. “It’s really truly heartwarming to have something like this happening. My dad if he was here he would probably say it was a little much. He was always a person that mentioned he was just doing his job,” Ingman’s son Jim Ingman said.

Jim explained that this effort will be a lasting legacy and a reminder of how we get our freedom. “That’s really important to everyone to understand that legacy and understand what they did and how we get to live every day is because of what they did.” '

This isn’t the first time something has been renamed after Ingman. County Road S in Tomahawk is also known as Einar H. Ingman Parkway.

