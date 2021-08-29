Advertisement

Search for missing Wood Co. girl finds a lead in Madison

The 15-year-old was last seen on County Road N in Arpin, WI.
The 15-year-old was last seen on County Road N in Arpin, WI.(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to look for a 15-year-old girl missing from Arpin, WI.

Authorities said she may possibly be traveling with a Roby Parker and in route to the state of Utah.

New information confirms Parker was seen at the EZpawn at 319 W. Beltline, Madison, WI on Aug. 28 at 1:19 p.m. driving a 2004 Green Acura MDX with a Utah plate number of V512VB.

Parker may be traveling with missing 15-year-old Elexa Cooley.
Parker may be traveling with missing 15-year-old Elexa Cooley.(WMTV)

According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Elexa V. Cooley was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 on County Road N in Arpin.

Elexa has blonde hair, hazel eyes, is 5″4′ tall, weighs 115 lbs., and wears glasses.

Some special identifiers include both ears pierced with baby blue gauges, a septum piercing-silver with black spiked tip, cutting scars on her upper thighs, a mushroom tattoo on the inside of her left lower calf, and a pentagram tattoo on the inside of her right thigh.

If you have any information on Elexa Cooley’s current location please contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Went missing August 26th.
Wood County Sheriff issues endangered missing person alert
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible once again this evening
At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
4 people injured in Wood County crash
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a house fire on turkey Road in Athens on...
Salvation Army responds after house fire in Athens
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation

Latest News

FILE - Ed Asner, star of "Up," arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards on Sunday, March 7, 2010, in...
Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91
7 Things You Need To Know (8-29-2021)
7 Things You Need To Know (8-29-2021)
war hero
Post Office renamed after Tomahawk Veteran
athens house fire
Athens house fire