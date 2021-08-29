Advertisement

‘Healthcare Freedom Rally’ takes place in Marshfield

People rallied at Patriot Metals in Marshfield, WI.
People rallied at Patriot Metals in Marshfield, WI.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of people gathered for a ‘Healthcare Freedom Rally’ in Marshfield Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said the rally was to support healthcare workers who want to stop vaccine requirements from employers and other companies. “Healthcare workers have been targeted first but other industries will be next,” Executive Director for Get Involved Wisconsin, Meg Ellefson said in a press release.

Marshfield Clinic, a health care system requiring its employees to get vaccinated, sent a statement to NewsChannel 7.

Our employee vaccination requirement is about serving our mission and living up to our core values. While we understand a small number of individuals are in disagreement with that decision, this policy is the best way to protect the health and safety of our employees, patients, visitors and all those in the communities we serve.

There’s no argument that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging across Wisconsin. In our Marshfield hospital alone, we are admitting COVID-19 patients on a daily basis. So far in August, more than 70 COVID-19 patients have required hospital stays in Marshfield (There were 11 patients the entire month of June, and 19 patients in July). Nearly 100% of those patients are unvaccinated. As of this morning, 21 hospital and ICU beds in Marshfield are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Again, nearly all of them unvaccinated. This trend is not slowing down. The vaccine is the tool to stopping the pandemic, and it’s essential we assure the community and our patients, families, visitors, providers and staff that we are providing them the safest environment we possibly can.”

-Director of Communications for Marshfield Clinic, John Gardner

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

