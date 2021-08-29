Advertisement

First-year students move in at UW-Stevens Point

Move-in day marks the first time in the dorms for many first-year students
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First-year students filed onto the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Saturday to move into the dorms ahead of the fall semester.

Students either signed up for or were assigned a time to go move into their residence halls. UWSP student helpers and staff lined the streets to help get the new students headed in the right direction.

For first-year student Greta Marshall, she’s excited to be experiencing her first year of college under more normal circumstances.

“It’s so exciting and I feel very lucky that we’re getting back to normal,” said Marshall.

A Green Bay native, Marshall will be studying health sciences.

It’s a new chapter for many students, but also for some faculty, including new UWSP Chancellor Thomas Gibson.

“I am so thrilled to welcome our students back to the campus after a year and a half of largely remote and online learning and not having students occupy campus,” said Gibson. “It’s just extremely wonderful to see their smiling faces, even behind masks,”

Gibson comes to Stevens Point from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. The new venture is one of many milestones he hopes to experience this school year.

“Move-in day is a milestone in my view,” said Gibson. “I think that commencement will be another major milestone. So I’m looking forward to these two major bookends if you will.”

Returning students will begin their move-in process Sunday before all Pointer students begin class on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow in the backseat at Marshfield McDonald's
Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru
Went missing August 26th.
Wood County Sheriff issues endangered missing person alert
Severe Weather Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible once again this evening
The sign outside the Boston School Forest which is part of the Stevens Point Area School...
UPDATE: Lightning possible cause of fire at Boston School Forest
Carl Snowden, 37
Domestic abuse suspect wanted by Wausau Police turns himself in

Latest News

Tomahawk Post Office gets a new name to honor Korean War veteran from Tomahawk, WI.
Tomahawk Post Office renamed for Korean War veteran
Severe Weather Threat
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible once again this evening
People rallied at Patriot Metals in Marshfield, WI.
‘Healthcare Freedom Rally’ takes place in Marshfield
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a house fire on turkey Road in Athens on...
Salvation Army responds after house fire in Athens