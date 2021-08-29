First-year students move in at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First-year students filed onto the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Saturday to move into the dorms ahead of the fall semester.

Students either signed up for or were assigned a time to go move into their residence halls. UWSP student helpers and staff lined the streets to help get the new students headed in the right direction.

For first-year student Greta Marshall, she’s excited to be experiencing her first year of college under more normal circumstances.

“It’s so exciting and I feel very lucky that we’re getting back to normal,” said Marshall.

A Green Bay native, Marshall will be studying health sciences.

It’s a new chapter for many students, but also for some faculty, including new UWSP Chancellor Thomas Gibson.

“I am so thrilled to welcome our students back to the campus after a year and a half of largely remote and online learning and not having students occupy campus,” said Gibson. “It’s just extremely wonderful to see their smiling faces, even behind masks,”

Gibson comes to Stevens Point from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. The new venture is one of many milestones he hopes to experience this school year.

“Move-in day is a milestone in my view,” said Gibson. “I think that commencement will be another major milestone. So I’m looking forward to these two major bookends if you will.”

Returning students will begin their move-in process Sunday before all Pointer students begin class on Sept. 2.

