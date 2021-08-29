Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Morning showers clearing; A cooler week ahead with comfortable humidity levels, and a break from the rain

Some isolated showers this morning will begin to clear over the next few hours. A cooler and comfortable forecast ahead with chances to dry out.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front lingering across the area this morning leading to some isolated showers. Showers won’t last long today--skies will clear by the late morning. The frontal system sets Central Wisconsin up for a splendid week ahead. Cooler and less humid with time to dry out.

Comfortable humidity levels heading into this week ahead.
Comfortable humidity levels heading into this week ahead.

Hold onto your hats--breezy gusts near 25 mph heading into this afternoon. High temperatures near 77 this afternoon with comfortable humidity levels. Morning clouds will clear leading to mostly sunny skies by late morning. Tonight, mostly clear skies and a low temperature near the mid-50s.

Breezy conditions in store today will make temperatures feel a tad cooler.
Breezy conditions in store today will make temperatures feel a tad cooler.

Cool temperatures and comfortable humidity levels don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures heading into this upcoming work week will ride along the 70s, with plentiful amounts of sunshine, and low humidity. This will Wisconsin the chance to dry out before our next weather maker.

Isolated showers this morning will clear later. Expect dry weather for most of your work week.
Isolated showers this morning will clear later. Expect dry weather for most of your work week.

Next weather maker days out in the forecast. The earliest chance to see the next rainfall will be late Thursday night and Friday as a frontal system moves in.

