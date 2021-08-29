First Alert Weather: Morning showers clearing; A cooler week ahead with comfortable humidity levels, and a break from the rain
Some isolated showers this morning will begin to clear over the next few hours. A cooler and comfortable forecast ahead with chances to dry out.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front lingering across the area this morning leading to some isolated showers. Showers won’t last long today--skies will clear by the late morning. The frontal system sets Central Wisconsin up for a splendid week ahead. Cooler and less humid with time to dry out.
Hold onto your hats--breezy gusts near 25 mph heading into this afternoon. High temperatures near 77 this afternoon with comfortable humidity levels. Morning clouds will clear leading to mostly sunny skies by late morning. Tonight, mostly clear skies and a low temperature near the mid-50s.
Cool temperatures and comfortable humidity levels don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures heading into this upcoming work week will ride along the 70s, with plentiful amounts of sunshine, and low humidity. This will Wisconsin the chance to dry out before our next weather maker.
Next weather maker days out in the forecast. The earliest chance to see the next rainfall will be late Thursday night and Friday as a frontal system moves in.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.