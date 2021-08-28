Advertisement

Two injured after crash at Madison International Speedway

Officials say two competing cars collided and struck a maintenance truck on the track.
(WFIE)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Town of Rutland Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured Friday night after a crash at the Madison International Speedway.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Oregon Fire Department responded just before 9:00 p.m. to a crash at the track on Sunrise Road in the Town of Rutland.

Officials say two of the competing cars in the race collided and then struck a maintenance truck on the track, causing it to roll over.

This collision injured two people in the maintenance truck who were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

