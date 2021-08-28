4 people injured in Wood County crash

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) – Four people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 13 and 73 in the Town of Saratoga at 10:10 a.m.

A vehicle traveling southbound on highway 13 hit a vehicle traveling eastbound on highway 73 at the intersection.

The injuries of two of the occupants are non-life threatening, but injuries of two other occupants is unknown.

A Life-Link helicopter flew one of the occupants out of the crash scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

The names have not yet been released.

