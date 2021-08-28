Josh Allen burns Packers, they trail Bills 13-0 at halftime in final preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers enter halftime trailing the Buffalo Bills 13-0 in their final preseason game.

The Packers started mostly back-ups, while the Bills had most of their starters on the field, including 2020 MVP runner-up Josh Allen under center.

Jordan Love was able to make the start after missing last week’s game against the Jets with a shoulder injury. It is his second game of action since being drafted in 2020.

Love went 10/16 with 132 yards and an interception. AJ Dillon had 18 yards rushing on seven carries, while Kylin Hill had 37 yards on seven carries.

Wide receiver Reggie Begelton, who is fighting for a spot on the final roster, had three catches for 44 yards. Malik Taylor had three catches for 49 yards, while tight end Dominque Dafney had one catch for 23 yards.

On the Bills side, Allen finished the first half going 20/26 with 194 yards and two touchdowns. He had a quarterback rating of 122.9. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis had 75 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, while Cole Beasley had 52 yards on four receptions.

The Bills started with the ball and Allen as the quarterback. He made the Packers’ defense, which is made up of mostly second-stringers, pay by going 10/11 through the air with 90 yards, capping the drive with a 31-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis.

That’s when Jordan Love and the Packers looked for a response against the Bills’ starting defense. The drive started well, with Love connecting on one 29-yard pass to Reggie Begelton, which put the ball on the Bills’ 37-yard line.

After moving into the 5-yard line, the Packers’ elected to go for the touchdown on fourth down. A Love pass in tight coverage intended for Begelton was incomplete.

After the Packers were able to force a three-and-out on the Bills, they looked to even the score up. After working the ball to midfield, they went for the first down on fourth-and-one. Love was able to find tight end Dominique Dafney for a 23-yard gain.

The next play, Love made a difficult throw into the end zone that was intercepted by former Packer Micah Hyde.

The Bills would take advantage of the interception, marching 79 yards down to field. Allen would cap off the drive with a three-yard touchdown to Zack Moss to give the Bills a 13-0 lead.

Before the end of the half, the Packers had a chance to respond. Jordan Love was put in the two-minute drill and finished his day on a high note. He started the drive with a 27-yard completion to Malik Taylor.

That set the Packers up for a 69-yard drive that set the Packers up for a field goal. Mason Crosby would miss the 28-yard field goal.

