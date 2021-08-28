Jordan Love to start final preseason game against Bills

BUFFALO, NY. (WSAW) - Jordan Love is expected to start the Packers’ final preseason game Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

#Packers QB Jordan Love will start today's preseason game against the #Bills, I'm told. Officially back after missing last week's game with a minor shoulder strain. Coach Matt LaFleur said this week Love could play into the third quarter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2021

He’s expected to play the first half, and potentially into the third quarter. Love had been practicing all week, and he was seen warming up ahead of Saturday’s game.

Way up there at the 20-yard line, Jordan Love is taking shotgun snaps from Jake Hanson and playing catch Kurt Benkert. Both #Packers quarterbacks expected to play today. pic.twitter.com/mmdsschlFe — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 28, 2021

Love had been sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered in the first preseason game against the Houston Texans. It was his first game action since being drafted in 2020.

