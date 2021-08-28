Advertisement

Jordan Love to start final preseason game against Bills

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, NY. (WSAW) - Jordan Love is expected to start the Packers’ final preseason game Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

He’s expected to play the first half, and potentially into the third quarter. Love had been practicing all week, and he was seen warming up ahead of Saturday’s game.

Love had been sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered in the first preseason game against the Houston Texans. It was his first game action since being drafted in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow in the backseat at Marshfield McDonald's
Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru
Went missing August 26th.
Wood County Sheriff issues endangered missing person alert
Saturday Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible once again on Saturday
Carl Snowden, 37
Domestic abuse suspect wanted by Wausau Police turns himself in
Ronald Schroeder
Former clown charged with killing newborn daughter in Milwaukee County in 1991

Latest News

Game of the Week 8/27/2021 - clipped version
Game of the Week 8/27/2021 - clipped version
Highlight Zone 8/27/2021 D
Highlight Zone 8/27/2021 D
Highlight Zone 8/27/2021 C
Highlight Zone 8/27/2021 C
Hilight Zone Week 2