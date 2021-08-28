Jordan Love to start final preseason game against Bills
Published: Aug. 28, 2021
BUFFALO, NY. (WSAW) - Jordan Love is expected to start the Packers’ final preseason game Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.
He’s expected to play the first half, and potentially into the third quarter. Love had been practicing all week, and he was seen warming up ahead of Saturday’s game.
Love had been sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered in the first preseason game against the Houston Texans. It was his first game action since being drafted in 2020.
