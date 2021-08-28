Advertisement

Hilight Zone Week 2

By Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Week 2 of the Hilight Zone was dominated by weather, with many games either postponed or suspended by rain and lightning. There was still plenty of action though, including Amherst taking down Medford on the road.

In the afternoon slate, SPASH put on an offensive clinic against Superior.

Eight-man football began this week, and Newman Catholic looks like they’ll be a force once again.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow in the backseat at Marshfield McDonald's
Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru
Carl Snowden, 37
Domestic abuse suspect wanted by Wausau Police turns himself in
Haze blanketed much of central Wisconsin Thursday morning.
Haze, smoke smell due to Minnesota wildfire
Saturday Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible once again on Saturday
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Game of the Week 8/27/2021
Game of the Week 8/27/2021
Highlight Zone 8/27/2021 D
Highlight Zone 8/27/2021 D
Highlight Zone 8/27/2021 C
Highlight Zone 8/27/2021 C
Edgar versus Stratford, several other Friday football games moved to earlier times due to threat of inclement weather