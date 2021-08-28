Hilight Zone Week 2

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Week 2 of the Hilight Zone was dominated by weather, with many games either postponed or suspended by rain and lightning. There was still plenty of action though, including Amherst taking down Medford on the road.

In the afternoon slate, SPASH put on an offensive clinic against Superior.

Eight-man football began this week, and Newman Catholic looks like they’ll be a force once again.

