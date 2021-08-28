Advertisement

Flooding forces parking lots to close, shuttles running at Central Wisconsin State Fair

Maureen submitted video to NewsChannel 7 showing water rushing down the street and sidewalk in Marshfield at South Central Ave & 14th Street.(Maureen/Burst)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield said two parking lots for the Central Wisconsin State Fair are closed following the overnight rain.

A post on Facebook said parking lots A and B are closed along Peach Ave. The post added “other lots are open but in bad shape. Enter them with caution.”

To get people to the fiar, shuttles are running. Locations include the American Legion, a lot near Wheelers, and a lot near 1600 South Maple Ave.

Video submitted to NewsChannel 7 showed water rushing down the street and sidewalk at South Central Ave and 14th Street around 10:00 p.m. Friday. That intersection is just a few blocks away from the fairgrounds.

NewsChannel 7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Holley said Marshfield set a daily record for August 27th with 3.55″ of rain.

Posted by City of Marshfield on Saturday, August 28, 2021

