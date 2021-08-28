Advertisement

Fire Crews on scene of fire reported in Boston School Forest

Portage County Sheriff’s Deputies say multiple departments were called
Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20.
Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20. (WSAW)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jeff Coey tells NewsChannel 7 multiple fire departments were called to the Boston School Forest in the the Town of Plover Friday night.

The report came in just before 10:30 p.m.

It was for a fire suspected in a structure at the 80-acre facility on the 5000 block of Lincoln Ave. Lt. Coey says Plover, Town of Hull, Bancroft, Rudolph, and Grand Rapids departments were initially called to the scene.

Map of fire at Boston School Forest
Map of fire at Boston School Forest(WSAW)

The extent of the fire is unknown. Lt. Coey says no injuries have been reported and it’s too early to report what may have caused the fire. Roads in the area have been blocked off.

The Boston School Forest is operated by the Stevens Point School District for environmental education for the students.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow in the backseat at Marshfield McDonald's
Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru
Carl Snowden, 37
Domestic abuse suspect wanted by Wausau Police turns himself in
Haze blanketed much of central Wisconsin Thursday morning.
Haze, smoke smell due to Minnesota wildfire
Saturday Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible once again on Saturday
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Hilight Zone Week 2
Saturday Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible once again on Saturday
Went missing August 26th.
Wood County Sheriff issues endangered missing person alert
Fort McCoy, Tomah community work to help Afghan refugees
Fort McCoy, Tomah community work to help Afghan refugees