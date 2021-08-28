Fire Crews on scene of fire reported in Boston School Forest

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jeff Coey tells NewsChannel 7 multiple fire departments were called to the Boston School Forest in the the Town of Plover Friday night.

The report came in just before 10:30 p.m.

It was for a fire suspected in a structure at the 80-acre facility on the 5000 block of Lincoln Ave. Lt. Coey says Plover, Town of Hull, Bancroft, Rudolph, and Grand Rapids departments were initially called to the scene.

Map of fire at Boston School Forest (WSAW)

The extent of the fire is unknown. Lt. Coey says no injuries have been reported and it’s too early to report what may have caused the fire. Roads in the area have been blocked off.

The Boston School Forest is operated by the Stevens Point School District for environmental education for the students.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.