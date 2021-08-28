Dolphins place Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel on injured reserve

MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - The Miami Dolphins placed Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel on the injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Roster Moves | We have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimore in exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. In addition, we have placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2021

Biegel, a linebacker, had been out last season after tearing his Achilles in training camp. He was attempting to return from that Achilles injury this season, but was seen in a walking boot at their preseason game in Chicago just two weeks ago.

Biegel is ineligible to play this season unless he is released by the Dolphins.

He seemed poised to take a step forward last season after playing in 15 games for the Dolphins in 2019, totalling 57 sacks, 2.5 sacks and one interception. He has 76 tackles in 38 career games with the Packers, Saints and Dolphins

