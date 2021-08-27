Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One Mosinee woman saw more than she bargained for during a stop at McDonald’s in Marshfield Thursday.

In a video posted to social media, Jessica R. Nelson captured the moment: a cow in the backseat of another patron’s car.

Nelson said it happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Her Facebook post was captioned “Tell Me how you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”

As of Thursday night, the video has amassed 28,000 views.

