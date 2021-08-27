Advertisement

UWSP move-in day begins Saturday

First-time students move in August 28.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a different kind of back-to-school tradition for students at UW-Stevens Point, move-in day for freshmen ‘Pointers.’

New student move-in starts Saturday, Aug. 27 with returning students moving in on Sunday.

All students, staff and visitors will need to wear their masks this year. Students will also need to check-in on their phones with a QR code.

To make things easier for students, big blue bins will be available to help hauling in personal items.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with the President of the college Residence Halls to get some move-in day advice.

“If you haven’t already packed, for me I always pack three days early so if you’re the procrastinator type of person, you can look on our residential living web page for a list of what to pack and then once you get here just label the boxes, put your room number on the boxes so we can track and make sure your stuff stays with you,” President Kyle Beyersdorf said.

Roughly 3,000 students will be moving in this weekend so it’s important to be on time.

Each student will have a half-hour time slot to move in.

