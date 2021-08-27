Advertisement

Plea deal likely for suspect in 2018 child enticement case

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 41-year-old Stevens Point man accused of attempting to engage a 9-year-old child in a sexual act is scheduled to reach a plea deal in the case Friday, avoiding a jury trial.

Ronald Tibbetts is charged with five counts of child enticements. The alleged victim told a relative Tibbetts asked her to take off her clothes and had been around her in only his underwear on five occasions. Prosecutors said the incidents occurred in 2018.

Online court records show Tibbetts could also be sentenced Friday. The hearing was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

