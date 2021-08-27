Advertisement

Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.(Source: Peloton/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products.

The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haze blanketed much of central Wisconsin Thursday morning.
Haze, smoke smell due to Minnesota wildfire
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Cow in the backseat at Marshfield McDonald's
Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru
Carl Snowden, 37
Domestic abuse suspect wanted by Wausau Police turns himself in
A First Alert Weather Day in effect today. Flash flooding may be possible depending on rain...
First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of storms expected Friday and Saturday evening

Latest News

Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, hunt down terror attack perpetrators
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100