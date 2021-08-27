New playground opens at Rib Mountain State Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People gathered in Rib Mountain State Park Thursday afternoon for the unveiling of a new playground area. Replacing an old, deteriorating playground, the new equipment is meant for children of all ages.

Kevin Keeffe, a member of Friends of Rib Mountain State Park, served as the Volunteer Playground Project Manager. He says the playground will give younger kids a safer, more enjoyable option when visiting the park.

“Older kids like to play on the rocks,” said Keeffe. “We wanted something for the younger kids that could be supervised and be a safer spot for playing.”

At least ten organizations and groups contributed donations to make the project possible. Keeffe said that people tend to show up when it comes to showing kindness with actions like this.

“The Wausau community has a great group of benefactors that will help make things like this happen,” said Keeffe.

Plans for construction had been altered and delayed several times, largely due to COVID-19. However, when it came down to the physical construction, the playground was built in one day.

Attendance at Rib Mountain State Park has been through the roof since the start of the pandemic. Through June 30, 2021, all state parks saw roughly 2.5 million more visitors over the year compared to 2019, a 35% increase. In the month of July alone, state parks across Wisconsin have seen more than 3.4 million visitors in 2021, up nearly 4% from July 2019.

Rib Mountain State Park Property Manager Bayli Christorf says that people already enjoy coming to the park in the summer, but a new park only helps bring more people in.

“Rib Mountain State Park is extremely popular for hiking, especially in the summer months,” said Christorf. “Now we have this great playground that kids and families can come up and utilize and take advantage of.”

For more information on Friends of Rib Mountain State Park, visit here.

