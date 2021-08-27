Mural nears completion in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After countless hours of planning, prepping and painting, the mural done on Whitewater Music Hall in downtown Wausau will be finished after sealing this weekend.

RISE UP Central Wisconsin is behind the project. More than fifty volunteers have worked together to complete the mural. Members from the Women’s Center came up with the design for the project.

Titled “The Healing Light”, the mural represents the transition of darkness to light in domestic violence and the hope of tomorrow.

RISE UP President Christ Keele says it’s been a communal effort.

“It’s been quite the remarkable process. Our artists have been here almost every day, minus a couple of weather days, installing each piece,” said Keele. “We’ve had tons of volunteers from the community come out and help.”

Building co-owner Kelly Ballard says they were looking for an opportunity to add color to the building and working with the Women’s Center.

“They have such a great mission,” said Ballard, “especially being a women-owned building ourselves, we were just giddy to work with them.”

The official unveiling of the mural, along with the opening of the physical RISE UP headquarters in the Whitewater Music Hall, will be Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

