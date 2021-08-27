Legacy Foundation gift of $3M will enhance community health

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A $3 million gift from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin will aid UW-Stevens Point in addressing root causes of health disparities in South Wood County.

Since 2015, UWSP has been working to address challenges and opportunities related to public health. According to a news release, initial partners include the Legacy Foundation, Wood County Health Department, Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Wisconsin Rapids Public School District, Port Edwards Public School District, Nekoosa Public School District and UW-Stevens Point, with more expected.

For example, UW-Stevens Point health promotion and wellness students have worked with the Nekoosa School District on blood pressure screening. University leader said this initiative will only be enhanced.

“The initiative links the university to South Wood County, representing our long-term commitment to the region and to improved health outcomes,” said Professor Corey Huck, administrator, UW-Stevens Point School of Health Sciences and Wellness.

Students will use data to assess short- and long-term success of community health programming. They will develop a deep understanding of the impacts of social factors on the health of a community, view health of individual communities holistically and learn about prevention as well as treatment, Huck added.

The Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin exists to improve the health and well-being of communities.

