Kansas’ Fort Riley sends soldiers to help refugee resettlement

(KWCH)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WMTV) - Soldiers at Fort McCoy will be getting some assistance as they welcome the thousands of refugees and families arriving this week from Afghanistan.

On Friday, Fort Riley announced 500 servicemembers from the Kansas’ post and the 1st Infantry Division will be sent to aid Fort McCoy as well as the other locations where refugees are being housed: Fort Bliss, Texas; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Fort Lee, Virginia.

“When our Nation calls, The Big Red One and Fort Riley always answer with action; our troops are highly trained and ready to respond to any mission, anytime and anywhere,” said Lt. Col. Alex Tignor, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley spokesperson.

The statement did not divide how many soldiers would be sent to each location.

Between Fort Lee, Fort Bliss, Fort McCoy, and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, there is a capacity for 21,000 refugees. The military is working to expand the capacity to 50,000 by September 15, and could increase the number of military installations involved.

