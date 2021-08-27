Advertisement

Jesse Jackson moves to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A family statement released Friday also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.

The Jacksons were admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Jesse Jackson, who is 79, was vaccinated. Jacqueline, who is 77, was not.

The family statement says Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but he will receive occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow in the backseat at Marshfield McDonald's
Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru
Carl Snowden, 37
Domestic abuse suspect wanted by Wausau Police turns himself in
Haze blanketed much of central Wisconsin Thursday morning.
Haze, smoke smell due to Minnesota wildfire
A First Alert Weather Day in effect today. Flash flooding may be possible depending on rain...
First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of storms expected Friday and Saturday evening
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Shahir Sanchez, 5, grimaces as Dr. Neal Schwartz collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19...
More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Tips for parents on helping children going back to school deal with mental health issues
Tips for parents on helping children going back to school deal with mental health issues
Newest 'Rise Up' mural is downtown Wausau nearly complete
Newest 'Rise Up' mural is downtown Wausau nearly complete
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin Sirhan wins parole with support of 2 Kennedys