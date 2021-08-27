India, Castellanos homer to back Gray; Reds beat Brewers 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8 1/2 games. Cincinnati does hold the second NL wild card spot.

“It’s huge for us,” India said of Cincinnati’s 70th victory this season. “That’s a really good team over there so it was good to get this one and hope for the best. Hopefully they go cold and we can stay hot.”

Gray (6-6) struck out six while walking only two batters and didn’t give up his first hit until Avisail Garcia’s two-out single in the fourth. In the sixth, he loaded the bases with two outs but got Rowdy Tellez to ground out to first.

It was the second consecutive scoreless outing for Gray, who hasn’t allowed a run in his last 13 innings.

“An excellent start and came at a great time,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Brewers starter Brett Anderson (4-8) worked 4 2/3 innings before leaving the game with tightness in his right hip. He was charged with three runs on four hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

“The last handful of starts I feel like I’ve pitched well enough to keep us in the game but also bad enough not to win the game,” Anderson said.

A leadoff single and an error by Anderson set the stage for India’s three-run homer off Hunter Strickland in the fifth. The rookie’s 17th homer this season made it 4-0. Castellanos led off the sixth with his 24th.

Luis Urias led off the seventh with his 17th homer for Milwaukee.

“It would have been a nice one to get today but they pitched well and got a big homer,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They’re a good team and they did enough today.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.