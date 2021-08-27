Advertisement

How sick is too sick to send kids to school

Classrooms like this will soon fill with kids
Classrooms like this will soon fill with kids(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With school starting on September 1 in Wisconsin, some parents are wondering what to do if their child shows symptoms of illness. Cold and flu season will be starting soon, and some of the same symptoms that come with those are also associated with COVID-19.

Aspirus pediatrician Jason Chan believes kids should be tested before returning to school. He said the tests are plentiful and quick now, and sites can be located by calling the DHS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-995-HOPE (4673).

“Before COVID, if you have a runny nose . . .more from a daycare standpoint . . . if you have a runny nose you probably got it from there. It doesn’t make any sense to stay home now, but it changed with COVID,” Chan said.

He believes the first and best line of defense against COVID-19 is vaccination. Kids under 12 are not yet eligible though, and need an extra layer of protection.

“I know that masks are kind of a hot topic right now, but they really do work to prevent the spread of germs. There is no credible evidence to support the fact that they’re at all dangerous. I’ll agree that they’re annoying, though.” he said.

Chan said he and his wife both mask up in public, and it instills the habit in his children. They will be returning to school with masks.

