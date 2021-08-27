Grilling with Sunrise 7: Taco burgers and bacon-wrapped cream cheese jalapeño poppers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shared a tasty recipe for taco burgers and bacon-wrapped cream cheese jalapeño poppers.

Taco burgers

Ingredients:

1.5 lb. 85% lean ground chuck

1 cup crushed corn chips

1 packet taco seasoning

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1 large egg, beaten

6 slices cheddar cheese

Leaf lettuce

Sliced tomato

Guacamole or salsa (optional)

Taco sauce (optional)

Sour cream (optional)

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix your crushed corn chips, taco seasoning, minced onion, and egg. Add in the ground chuck, and again mix thoroughly. Form this into hamburger patties that are about a quarter to a third-pound in size. Place on a grill that has been preheated to medium heat (about 350). Cook directly over the flame until the burgers reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees, flipping once. Place a slice of cheese on each patty and keep it on the grill until the cheese begins to melt. This usually takes about a minute or less depending on how hot your grill is. Top with your favorite taco toppings. You can put the burger on a bun or chop it up and put it in tortilla shells. Enjoy!

Bacon-wrapped cream cheese jalapeno poppers (super easy)

Ingredients:

Fresh jalapeno peppers

Whipped cream cheese

Your favorite bacon

Directions:

Slice open the jalapeno peppers the long way. Remove all the seeds. Fill the cavity with whipped cream cheese. Wrap in bacon. Place on the grill directly over the flame and cook until the bacon reaches your desired doneness. Enjoy!

