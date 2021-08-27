Edgar versus Stratford, several other Friday football games moved to earlier times due to threat of inclement weather
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several Friday night football games are being moved to an earlier time due to the threat of inclement weather later Friday night.
Below is a list of game times moved to an earlier start time that NewsChannel 7 is aware of:
-Stratford vs Edgar: Moved to 5:30 pm
-Spencer/Columbus vs Colby: Moved to 6 pm
-Slinger vs Marshfield: Moved to 6 pm
-Mosinee vs Racine St. Catherine’s in Kaukauna: Moved to 6 pm
We’ll update this list as more announcements come in. If you know of any schedule changes that are not here, email sports@wsaw.com.
