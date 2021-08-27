Advertisement

Edgar versus Stratford, several other Friday football games moved to earlier times due to threat of inclement weather

(WEAU)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several Friday night football games are being moved to an earlier time due to the threat of inclement weather later Friday night.

Below is a list of game times moved to an earlier start time that NewsChannel 7 is aware of:

-Stratford vs Edgar: Moved to 5:30 pm

-Spencer/Columbus vs Colby: Moved to 6 pm

-Slinger vs Marshfield: Moved to 6 pm

-Mosinee vs Racine St. Catherine’s in Kaukauna: Moved to 6 pm

We’ll update this list as more announcements come in. If you know of any schedule changes that are not here, email sports@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow in the backseat at Marshfield McDonald's
Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru
Haze blanketed much of central Wisconsin Thursday morning.
Haze, smoke smell due to Minnesota wildfire
Carl Snowden, 37
Domestic abuse suspect wanted by Wausau Police turns himself in
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A First Alert Weather Day in effect today. Flash flooding may be possible depending on rain...
First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of storms expected Friday and Saturday evening

Latest News

High School Football 8/26/2021
High School Football 8/26/2021
D.C. Everest defensive back Alec Schuster after an interception against Chippewa Falls on...
D.C. Everest goes down to the wire, Wisconsin Rapids falls at Sun Prairie
Milwaukee Brewers logo
India, Castellanos homer to back Gray; Reds beat Brewers 5-1
Aaron Jones takes a water break from practice Thursday.
Aaron Jones’ goal to ‘being the number one back in the league’