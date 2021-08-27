Domestic abuse suspect appears in court

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said Carl Snowden turned himself into authorities Thursday evening and is in the Marathon County Jail. He appeared in court Friday afternoon.

The Wausau Police Department was attempting to locate a Snowden after he missed court on Aug. 23. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued.

The alleged crime happened in April. He had been in custody on a $150,000 cash bond. However, in July it was changed to signature bond.

Snowden is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a person he knew. The alleged victim said Snowden has previously assaulted her and served a prison sentence following the conviction. The alleged victim did receive medical care at a hospital following the most recent incident.

He pleaded not guilty to his charges in May.

He appeared in court Friday afternoon via Zoom. An acting defense attorney for Snowden said Snowden wasn’t aware he had a court date Aug. 23.

An assistant district attorney argued Snowden was not supposed to be released because of a pending appeal on his bond. His bond was reinstated to the original $150,000 cash bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

