Doctors thankful for percentage of vaccinated Wisconsin senior citizens

Without those vaccinations, doctors say seniors would currently make up a large percentage of patients in hospitals or intensive care units.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some regions across the country are struggling with large numbers of unvaccinated seniors, Wisconsin physicians are impressed by the overwhelming majority of people 65+ who listened to their advice and got the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you look at the [Department of Health Services] statewide map and just say focus on Brown County, we’re at 88%,” the president and CEO of Prevea Health, Dr. Ashok Rai, said. “So, close to 90% of 65 and older people are vaccinated. That’s a great percentage. I kind of wish we had that same attitude across all the age ranges.”

Without those vaccinations, doctors say seniors would make up a large percentage of patients in hospitals or intensive care units -- a situation similar to the start of the pandemic back in 2020. Now, though, a new demographic is filling those hospital beds.

“We’re definitely seeing the trend to be more middle aged -- young to middle aged -- people,” Dr. William Hartman, the head of vaccine clinical trials at UW Health, shared. “The older population has been well protected, and they will get further protected as the boosters become available and they can boost their immune system to help fight off even better things like the delta variant.”

About 83% of people who live in Wisconsin and are 65+ have already completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“It is the population in the beginning of this pandemic, and even now we are most concerned about,” Dr. Hartman highlighted. “I think we did a very good job of making sure that we had vaccines available to them and explaining to them the process. Then, they did a terrific job of following through and getting that vaccine in their arm.”

“In Northeast Wisconsin, we’ve done a great job with our older populations,” Dr. Rai added. “I think they all need to call their younger relatives and ask them why they aren’t vaccinated as well. They seem to be doing just fine after their vaccine. If grandma at age 88 can handle it, you can handle it at age 35.”

While local doctors are encouraged by the Wisconsin vaccination rates of older adults, physicians, particularly in the South, are dealing with high numbers of unvaccinated seniors, according to a recent New York Times article published on August 24, “Many Older Americans Still Aren’t Vaccinated, Making the Delta Wave Deadlier.”

Doctors say they’re hoping to see higher vaccination rates in other age demographics now that the F.D.A. has given the Pfizer vaccine full approval.

