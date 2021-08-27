Advertisement

Coronavirus disruptions blamed for lower student test scores

Minnesota largely tried to administer its tests as usual even though some school districts and...
Minnesota largely tried to administer its tests as usual even though some school districts and states got partial waivers.(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Education officials say school disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in significant drops in math and reading test scores for Minnesota students.

The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments results released Friday show proficiency rates fell 11 percentage points to 44% in math and 7 points to 53% in reading since 2019.

The Trump administration let states cancel their spring 2020 tests as the pandemic began to take hold and schools transitioned to distance learning.

This year, Minnesota largely tried to administer its tests as usual even though some school districts and states got partial waivers from the Biden administration. About 77 percent of eligible Minnesota students completed their tests. That’s down from the usual 98 percent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow in the backseat at Marshfield McDonald's
Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru
Haze blanketed much of central Wisconsin Thursday morning.
Haze, smoke smell due to Minnesota wildfire
Carl Snowden, 37
Domestic abuse suspect wanted by Wausau Police turns himself in
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A First Alert Weather Day in effect today. Flash flooding may be possible depending on rain...
First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of storms expected Friday and Saturday evening

Latest News

Each booth will be handing out grab-and-go craft bags for kids to play with at home.
Children’s Festival returns Saturday at Marathon Park
Classrooms like this will soon fill with kids
How sick is too sick to send kids to school
AP Source: COVID vaccination site opens for arriving Afghans
A First Alert Weather Day in effect today. Flash flooding may be possible depending on rain...
First Alert Weather Day: Multiple rounds of storms expected Friday and Saturday evening