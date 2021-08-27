Children’s Festival returns Saturday at Marathon Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to Marathon Park Saturday for the 47th annual Children’s Festival. This is a free event hosted by the Marathon Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

There will be activities for kids of all ages and skill levels.

The festival will be in the East Gate Hall at Marathon Park in Wausau from 1-4 p.m. It’s located at 1201 Stewart Avenue.

