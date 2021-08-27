Advertisement

Children’s Festival returns Saturday at Marathon Park

Each booth will be handing out grab-and-go craft bags for kids to play with at home.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to Marathon Park Saturday for the 47th annual Children’s Festival. This is a free event hosted by the Marathon Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

There will be activities for kids of all ages and skill levels.

The festival will be in the East Gate Hall at Marathon Park in Wausau from 1-4 p.m. It’s located at 1201 Stewart Avenue.

