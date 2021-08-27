Breese Stevens field hosts Curd Fest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens field hosts a cheesy event on Saturday: Curd Fest.

The event features a range of vendors and cooks offering you their creative take on a Wisconsin classic. Along with cheese curds, there will be drinks and music throughout the afternoon.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Admission is free, and the event will be cashless.

Just a few of the cheese curd options available include:

West African Suya Spice CurdsRomesco Curds with Roasted Pine Nuts Mole Curds with Cilantro and - Cotija Michelada Curds with Tajin & Bloody Mary Dipping Sauce Hawaiian Curds with Charred Pineapple and Seared Spam Curdywurst Curd Egg Roll with Sambal, Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrot, Ginger Cajun Curds with Cornbread and Hot Honey

For parking details, head over to the Curd Fest event page on Facebook.

