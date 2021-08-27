Breese Stevens field hosts Curd Fest
Event kicks off Saturday.
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens field hosts a cheesy event on Saturday: Curd Fest.
The event features a range of vendors and cooks offering you their creative take on a Wisconsin classic. Along with cheese curds, there will be drinks and music throughout the afternoon.
Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Admission is free, and the event will be cashless.
Just a few of the cheese curd options available include:
- West African Suya Spice
- CurdsRomesco Curds with Roasted Pine Nuts
- Mole Curds with Cilantro and - Cotija
- Michelada Curds with Tajin & Bloody Mary Dipping Sauce
- Hawaiian Curds with Charred Pineapple and Seared Spam
- Curdywurst
- Curd Egg Roll with Sambal, Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrot, Ginger
- Cajun Curds with Cornbread and Hot Honey
For parking details, head over to the Curd Fest event page on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.