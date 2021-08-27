Advertisement

AP Source: COVID vaccination site opens for arriving Afghans

(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government has launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for arriving Afghans near Dulles International Airport, where thousands fleeing the Taliban are now arriving daily.

A senior administration official says the site was set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and already has begun administering vaccinations. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A second mass vaccination site is expected to be launched in the coming days for evacuees who will be arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport.

